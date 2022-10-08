BlueBenx (BENX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18,352.00

BlueBenx (BENX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BlueBenx token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BlueBenx has a market cap of $381,293.00 and approximately $18,352.00 worth of BlueBenx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlueBenx has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BlueBenx Profile

BlueBenx’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2022. BlueBenx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BlueBenx is medium.com/bluebenx. BlueBenx’s official website is bluebenx.com. BlueBenx’s official Twitter account is @bluebenx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueBenx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueBenx (BENX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueBenx has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueBenx is 0.00074907 USD and is up 149.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bluebenx.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueBenx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueBenx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueBenx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

