BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BXC stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.87. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

