BMO Capital Markets Lowers Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

VITFF stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.