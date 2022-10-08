BNB Hero Token (BNBH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $253,024.00

BNB Hero Token (BNBH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BNB Hero Token has traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB Hero Token has a total market capitalization of $445,992.70 and $253,024.00 worth of BNB Hero Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB Hero Token token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BNB Hero Token Profile

BNB Hero Token launched on October 27th, 2021. BNB Hero Token’s official website is bnbheroes.io. BNB Hero Token’s official Twitter account is @bnbheroes.

BNB Hero Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB Hero Token (BNBH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BNB Hero Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BNB Hero Token is 0.00445993 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbheroes.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB Hero Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB Hero Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB Hero Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

