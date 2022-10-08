BNC Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

