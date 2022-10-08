Bnext Token (B3X) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

Bnext Token (B3X) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Bnext Token has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Bnext Token has a market cap of $8.00 million and $38,801.00 worth of Bnext Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bnext Token token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bnext Token Token Profile

Bnext Token was first traded on February 28th, 2022. Bnext Token’s total supply is 3,352,981,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,660,593 tokens. Bnext Token’s official Twitter account is @yourbnext. The official website for Bnext Token is bnext.es.

Bnext Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bnext Token (B3X) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Bnext Token has a current supply of 3,352,981,778 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bnext Token is 0.01323807 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $95,214.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnext.es/.”

