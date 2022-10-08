BNPL Pay Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $761,144.55 (BNPL)

BNPL Pay (BNPL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. BNPL Pay has a total market capitalization of $761,144.55 and $17,769.00 worth of BNPL Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNPL Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNPL Pay has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BNPL Pay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BNPL Pay Profile

BNPL Pay’s launch date was September 13th, 2021. BNPL Pay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,976,904 tokens. The Reddit community for BNPL Pay is https://reddit.com/r/bnplpay. BNPL Pay’s official website is bnplpay.io. BNPL Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@bnpl.pay. BNPL Pay’s official Twitter account is @bnplpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNPL Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “BNPL Pay (BNPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BNPL Pay has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BNPL Pay is 0.00211539 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,375.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnplpay.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNPL Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNPL Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNPL Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNPL Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNPL Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.