Boba Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.41 Million (BOBA)

Boba Network (BOBA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Boba Network has a total market capitalization of $43.41 million and $1.53 million worth of Boba Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boba Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Boba Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Boba Network Coin Profile

Boba Network launched on September 14th, 2021. Boba Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,411,751 coins. The official website for Boba Network is boba.network. Boba Network’s official message board is docs.boba.network. Boba Network’s official Twitter account is @bobanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Boba Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boba Network (BOBA) is a cryptocurrency . Boba Network has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 171,624,231.86 in circulation. The last known price of Boba Network is 0.28668444 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,355,190.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boba.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boba Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boba Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boba Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

