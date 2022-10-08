BODA Token (BODAV2) Trading 20.4% Lower This Week

BODA Token (BODAV2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. BODA Token has a total market cap of $408,707.79 and approximately $165,119.00 worth of BODA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BODA Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BODA Token has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BODA Token Token Profile

BODA Token’s genesis date was September 21st, 2021. BODA Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,679,997,095,691 tokens. The official message board for BODA Token is bodatoken.medium.com. BODA Token’s official Twitter account is @bodatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BODA Token’s official website is bodatoken.org. The Reddit community for BODA Token is https://reddit.com/r/bodacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BODA Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BODA Token (BODAV2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BODA Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BODA Token is 0 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,482.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bodatoken.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BODA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BODA Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BODA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

