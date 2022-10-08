Bogged (BOG) Price Tops $0.21

Bogged (BOG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Bogged has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $9,900.00 worth of Bogged was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bogged token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bogged has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bogged

Bogged (CRYPTO:BOG) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for Bogged is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bogged’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The official website for Bogged is bogged.finance. Bogged’s official message board is boggedfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bogged

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged (BOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bogged has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bogged is 0.21232806 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $498.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bogged.finance/.”

