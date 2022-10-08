BOHR (BR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,110.00

BOHR (BR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. BOHR has a market cap of $1.25 million and $8,110.00 worth of BOHR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOHR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOHR has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOHR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BOHR

BOHR was first traded on December 31st, 2020. The official message board for BOHR is bohrweb.medium.com. The official website for BOHR is bohrweb.org. BOHR’s official Twitter account is @bohrweb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOHR is https://reddit.com/r/bohr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOHR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOHR (BR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BOHR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BOHR is 0.09385687 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,208.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bohrweb.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOHR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOHR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOHR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOHR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOHR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.