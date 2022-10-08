Boji (BOJI) Price Tops $0.0000

Boji (BOJI) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Boji token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boji has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Boji has a market cap of $381,354.50 and $11,078.00 worth of Boji was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Boji Profile

Boji’s launch date was April 3rd, 2022. Boji’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Boji is https://reddit.com/r/bojitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Boji is www.boji.finance. Boji’s official Twitter account is @bojitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Boji Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boji (BOJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Boji has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boji is 0 USD and is up 17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,585.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boji.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boji directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boji should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boji using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

