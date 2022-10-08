Bolide Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,335.00 (BLID)

Bolide (BLID) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Bolide has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bolide has a total market cap of $44.20 million and approximately $18,335.00 worth of Bolide was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolide token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bolide Token Profile

Bolide’s total supply is 9,999,805,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,751,190,081 tokens. Bolide’s official message board is blog.bolide.fi. The official website for Bolide is bolide.fi. Bolide’s official Twitter account is @bolide_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bolide Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolide (BLID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bolide has a current supply of 9,999,805,166 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bolide is 0.02533049 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,864.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bolide.fi/.”

