Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 360 to SEK 350 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BDNNY. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boliden AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.75.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of BDNNY opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.