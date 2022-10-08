BollyCoin (BOLLY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $86,499.00

BollyCoin (BOLLY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. BollyCoin has a total market capitalization of $841,860.29 and $86,499.00 worth of BollyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BollyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BollyCoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BollyCoin Token Profile

BollyCoin’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. BollyCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,781,363 tokens. BollyCoin’s official Twitter account is @bollycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BollyCoin is www.bollycoin.com. The Reddit community for BollyCoin is https://reddit.com/r/bollycoin.

Buying and Selling BollyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BollyCoin (BOLLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BollyCoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 39,781,363 in circulation. The last known price of BollyCoin is 0.02114338 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $78,809.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bollycoin.com/.”

