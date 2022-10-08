Bombcrypto Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,047.00 (BOMB)

Bombcrypto Coin (BOMB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Bombcrypto Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bombcrypto Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bombcrypto Coin has a market capitalization of $556,340.99 and $21,047.00 worth of Bombcrypto Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Bombcrypto Coin Token Profile

Bombcrypto Coin (BOMB) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2022. Bombcrypto Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,659,780 tokens. The official message board for Bombcrypto Coin is bombcrypto.substack.com. Bombcrypto Coin’s official Twitter account is @bombcryptogame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bombcrypto Coin’s official website is polygon.bombcrypto.io.

Buying and Selling Bombcrypto Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bombcrypto Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Bombcrypto Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bombcrypto Coin is 0.14198827 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,612.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.bombcrypto.io/.”

