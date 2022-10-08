boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 188 ($2.27).

Several analysts recently commented on BOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

boohoo group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £459.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.71 ($2.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

