Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

