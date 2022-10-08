Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BRLXF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Boralex to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.96.

Boralex Price Performance

BRLXF stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

