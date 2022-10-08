BOSAGORA Price Tops $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One BOSAGORA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $530,415.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,595,031 tokens. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @bosagora1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora.

BOSAGORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA (BOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOSAGORA has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 313,595,030.7367921 in circulation. The last known price of BOSAGORA is 0.04470221 USD and is down -8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,336,167.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bosagora.io/.”

