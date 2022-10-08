Boss Token (BOSS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Boss Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $22,354.00 worth of Boss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boss Token has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Boss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067850 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token Token Profile

BOSS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2021. Boss Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,119,773,838,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Boss Token is https://reddit.com/r/bosstoken. Boss Token’s official website is bosstoken.com. Boss Token’s official message board is bosstoken.medium.com. Boss Token’s official Twitter account is @boss__token.

Boss Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boss Token (BOSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Boss Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boss Token is 0 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,794.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bosstoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

