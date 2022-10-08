Botto Trading Down 11% This Week (BOTTO)

Botto (BOTTO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Botto has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Botto has a market capitalization of $620,289.07 and $77,736.00 worth of Botto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Botto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Botto Token Profile

Botto’s launch date was October 7th, 2021. Botto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,900,168 tokens. Botto’s official Twitter account is @bottoproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Botto’s official message board is forum.botto.com. The official website for Botto is www.botto.com.

