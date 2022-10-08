Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8,402.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,140 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

