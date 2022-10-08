Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bowlero in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

