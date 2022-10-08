BOX (BOX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One BOX token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $548,282.00 worth of BOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Token (POS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2020. BOX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,301,675 tokens. BOX’s official website is icbox.io/en. BOX’s official Twitter account is @boxofficial3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOX

According to CryptoCompare, “BOX (BOX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. BOX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BOX is 0.01984984 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $546,273.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icbox.io/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

