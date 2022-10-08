Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BFH. TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NYSE BFH opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

