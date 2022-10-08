Brewlabs Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BREWLABS)

Brewlabs (BREWLABS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Brewlabs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Brewlabs has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $18,176.00 worth of Brewlabs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Brewlabs has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Brewlabs Profile

Brewlabs’ launch date was December 15th, 2021. Brewlabs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Brewlabs’ official Twitter account is @teambrewlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Brewlabs is brewlabs.info.

Brewlabs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brewlabs (BREWLABS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Brewlabs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Brewlabs is 0.0105449 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,755.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brewlabs.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brewlabs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brewlabs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brewlabs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

