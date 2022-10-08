Brewlabs Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.45 Million (BREWLABS)

Brewlabs (BREWLABS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Brewlabs has a market cap of $10.45 million and $18,176.00 worth of Brewlabs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brewlabs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Brewlabs has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Brewlabs

Brewlabs’ launch date was December 15th, 2021. Brewlabs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Brewlabs is brewlabs.info. Brewlabs’ official Twitter account is @teambrewlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Brewlabs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brewlabs (BREWLABS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Brewlabs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Brewlabs is 0.0105449 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,755.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brewlabs.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brewlabs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brewlabs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brewlabs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

