Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Brightcove Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BCOV opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

Insider Transactions at Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,984,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,643,849.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 222,502 shares of company stock worth $1,448,418. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 27.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 115.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 82.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

