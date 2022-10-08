Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $549.24 million and a PE ratio of 36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,536,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

