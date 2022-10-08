Brise Paradise (PRDS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $817,083.71

Brise Paradise (PRDS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Brise Paradise has a total market cap of $817,083.71 and $67,453.00 worth of Brise Paradise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Brise Paradise has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One Brise Paradise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Brise Paradise alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Brise Paradise

Brise Paradise’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. Brise Paradise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Brise Paradise is https://reddit.com/r/briseparadiseofficial/. Brise Paradise’s official website is briseparadise.com. Brise Paradise’s official Twitter account is @briseparadise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Brise Paradise

According to CryptoCompare, “Brise Paradise (PRDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Bitgert platform. Brise Paradise has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Brise Paradise is 0.00081713 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $61,138.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://briseparadise.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brise Paradise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brise Paradise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brise Paradise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Brise Paradise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brise Paradise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.