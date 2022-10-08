Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $123.76 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

