BRN Metaverse (BRN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $427,541.00

BRN Metaverse (BRN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BRN Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges. BRN Metaverse has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $427,541.00 worth of BRN Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BRN Metaverse has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BRN Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010255 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BRN Metaverse Profile

BRN Metaverse’s genesis date was December 9th, 2021. BRN Metaverse’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,828,003 tokens. The Reddit community for BRN Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/brntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BRN Metaverse’s official website is brntoken.net. The official message board for BRN Metaverse is brnmetaverse.medium.com. BRN Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @brntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BRN Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BRN Metaverse (BRN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BRN Metaverse has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BRN Metaverse is 0.18801619 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $367,403.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brntoken.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BRN Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BRN Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BRN Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BRN Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BRN Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.