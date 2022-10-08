Brokerages Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price at $116.25

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

ARKAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arkema has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

