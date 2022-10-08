Brokerages Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 1,957.31

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 532 ($6.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 532 ($6.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.03. The firm has a market cap of £531.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,716.13.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

