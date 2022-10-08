Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $96.36

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares worth $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Autoliv by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 685,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALV opened at $72.91 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

