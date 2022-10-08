Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $29.29

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 96,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $17.42 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $469.71 million, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

