Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $29.29

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 58.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $17.42 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $469.71 million, a PE ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
