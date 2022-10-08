Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $44.18

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Chewy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY opened at $36.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

