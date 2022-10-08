Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 401

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($4.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In related news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43). In related news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43). Also, insider Iain Ferguson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £39,800 ($48,090.87). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 115,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,338,000.

LON:CRST opened at GBX 191 ($2.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.90. The company has a market cap of £490.72 million and a PE ratio of -955.00. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

