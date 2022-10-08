Brokerages Set EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price at $31.94

Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 17.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Stock Down 0.6 %

ESMT opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,084.50.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

