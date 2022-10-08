Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 987

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 987 ($11.93).

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

HL stock opened at GBX 870 ($10.51) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 878.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.22. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

