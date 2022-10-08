Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Target Price at $16.59

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 4th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.46 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $139,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 576,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 50,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.