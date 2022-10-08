Brokerages Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target at $124.67

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HXGBY opened at $9.13 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

