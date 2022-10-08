Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT at $84.56

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

iA Financial Price Performance

iA Financial stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

