Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target at $73.86

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore Company Profile

IMCR opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

