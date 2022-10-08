Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $161.45

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.45.

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $143.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.