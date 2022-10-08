Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $18.30

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.27.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

