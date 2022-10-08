Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Target Price at $6.65

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,247,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,247,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nerdy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Nerdy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.32 on Monday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $372.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

