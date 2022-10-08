Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $65.54

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $52.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

