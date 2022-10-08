Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $180.36

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $131.26 on Monday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

